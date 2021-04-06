The ‘Dragon Dogs’ family (106th Medical Detachment-Veterinary Service Support and Public Health Activity Korea) held a changing of the guard June 4, 2021, on Humphreys as outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Patti Glen handed the mantle of responsibility to Lt. Col. Lauren Pecher. The 65th Medical Brigade Commander, Col. Dave Zimmerman talks with Glen after her departing awards ceremony prior to the change of command.

Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Location: KR This work, 106th 'Dragon Dogs' Welcome New Commander, by William Wight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.