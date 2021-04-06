106th ‘Dragon Dogs’ Welcome New Commander

The ‘Dragon Dogs’ family (106th Medical Detachment-Veterinary Service Support and Public Health Activity Korea) held a changing of the guard June 4, 2021, on Humphreys as outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Patti Glen handed the mantle of responsibility to the incoming commander (above) Lt. Col. Lauren Pecher.

