    106th ‘Dragon Dogs’ Welcome New Commander [Image 2 of 3]

    106th ‘Dragon Dogs’ Welcome New Commander

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2021

    Photo by William Wight 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    The ‘Dragon Dogs’ family (106th Medical Detachment-Veterinary Service Support and Public Health Activity Korea) held a changing of the guard June 4, 2021, on Humphreys as outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Patti Glen handed the mantle of responsibility to the incoming commander (above) Lt. Col. Lauren Pecher.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 06:57
    Photo ID: 6692474
    VIRIN: 210604-D-MF586-141
    Location: KR
    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Pacific
    Eighth United States Army
    Public Activity Command

