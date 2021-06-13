Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral Operations with USS New Orleans, USS America, USS Germantown, and JDS Shimokita [Image 5 of 7]

    Bilateral Operations with USS New Orleans, USS America, USS Germantown, and JDS Shimokita

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    210613-N-XB010-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2021) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JDS Shimokita (LST 4002) as seen from the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) bridge during bilateral operations with USS America (LHA 6) and USS Germantown (LSD 42). New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 05:11
    Photo ID: 6692430
    VIRIN: 210613-N-XB010-1005
    Resolution: 4269x2846
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bilateral Operations with USS New Orleans, USS America, USS Germantown, and JDS Shimokita [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    u.s. 7th fleet
    ctf 76
    u.s. navy
    uss new orleans
    lpd 18

