Bilateral Operations with USS New Orleans, USS America, USS Germantown, and JDS Shimokita

210613-N-XB010-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2021) Ensign Jose Lopezbautista, electrical officer aboard USS New Orleans (LPS 18), takes a bearing on the bridge as conning officer during bilateral operations with USS America (LHA 6), USS Germantown (LSD 42), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JDS Shimokita (LST 4002). New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

