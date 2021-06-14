Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021 - U.S. Airborne Wing Exchange with The Royal Moroccan Army [Image 5 of 6]

    African Lion 2021 - U.S. Airborne Wing Exchange with The Royal Moroccan Army

    TIFNIT, MOROCCO

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Spc. Brendan Nunez 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 19th Special Forces Group, Utah Army National Guard and the Royal Moroccan Army exchange airborne wings during a ceremony following a joint American and Moroccan airborne operation during African Lion 2021 in Tifnit, Morocco, on June 14, 2021. Africa Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. Africa Lion 21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission and capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by SPC. Brendan Nunez)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021 - U.S. Airborne Wing Exchange with The Royal Moroccan Army [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Brendan Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    African Lion

    Morocco
    FAR
    19th SFG
    UT ARNG
    1st SFC
    AfricaLion

