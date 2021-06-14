U.S. Army Soldiers from 19th Special Forces Group, Utah Army National Guard and the Royal Moroccan Army exchange airborne wings during a ceremony following a joint American and Moroccan airborne operation during African Lion 2021 in Tifnit, Morocco, on June 14, 2021. Africa Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. Africa Lion 21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission and capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by SPC. Brendan Nunez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 05:36 Photo ID: 6692423 VIRIN: 210614-A-VQ366-1044 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.18 MB Location: TIFNIT, MA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African Lion 2021 - U.S. Airborne Wing Exchange with The Royal Moroccan Army [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Brendan Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.