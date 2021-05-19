Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Wonder: 776th EABS install new facilities at Camp Simba [Image 2 of 2]

    Water Wonder: 776th EABS install new facilities at Camp Simba

    MANDA BAY, KENYA

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jan Valle 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgts Jerl Dunn and Brendan Muchow, water and fuels system maintenance craftsmen for the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron stand in front of their working area at Camp Simba at Manda Bay, May 19, 2021. Some of the responsibilities for Dunn and Muchow were to ensure that the waste and water systems at Camp Simba were in order and up to date alongside with the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron civil engineers. (courtesy photo)

    Djibouti
    Civil Engineering
    Camp Lemonnier
    Manda Bay
    475 EABS
    776th EABS

