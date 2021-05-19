Water Wonder: 776th EABS install new facilities at Camp Simba

Tech. Sgts Jerl Dunn and Brendan Muchow, water and fuels system maintenance craftsmen for the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron stand in front of their working area at Camp Simba at Manda Bay, May 19, 2021. Some of the responsibilities for Dunn and Muchow were to ensure that the waste and water systems at Camp Simba were in order and up to date alongside with the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron civil engineers. (courtesy photo)

