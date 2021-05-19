Tech. Sgts. Jerl Dunn and Brendan Muchow, water and fuels system maintenance craftsmen for the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron connect a hose at Camp Simba at Manda Bay, May 19, 2021. The technicians installed several reverse osmosis water purification units (ROWPU) which are used to purify and sanitize water for drinking and personal hygiene use at Camp Simba. (courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 02:21 Photo ID: 6692296 VIRIN: 210519-F-AV821-1001 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 421.1 KB Location: MANDA BAY, KE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Water Wonder: 776th EABS install new facilities at Camp Simba [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.