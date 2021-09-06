Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair

Staff Sgt. Galen Peterson, left, an ammunition NCO with Distribution Management Center, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, poses with his son Spc. Justin Peterson, a Religious Affairs Specialist with 94th Military Police Battalion, in front of 19th ESC headquarters on Camp Henry. After growing up as an Army brat, Spc. Peterson enlisted in the Army in 2018 and now father and son are both stationed in Korea.

