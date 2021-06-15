When Staff Sgt. Galen Peterson, left, enlisted in the Army in 2009, his son Justin was 11 years old. Justin, right, later enlisted in 2018, and both are now stationed in Korea.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 02:15
|Photo ID:
|6692284
|VIRIN:
|210615-A-DN279-401
|Resolution:
|1045x718
|Size:
|185.8 KB
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair
LEAVE A COMMENT