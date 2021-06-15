Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair

When Staff Sgt. Galen Peterson, left, enlisted in the Army in 2009, his son Justin was 11 years old. Justin, right, later enlisted in 2018, and both are now stationed in Korea.

