    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair [Image 1 of 2]

    Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Capt. Cortland Henderson 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    When Staff Sgt. Galen Peterson, left, enlisted in the Army in 2009, his son Justin was 11 years old. Justin, right, later enlisted in 2018, and both are now stationed in Korea.

    Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair
    Korea
    fathers day
    19th ESC
    Team 19

