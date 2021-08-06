Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soliders and Airmen Conduct Airborne Operations [Image 12 of 12]

    Soliders and Airmen Conduct Airborne Operations

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Mervin Terre, a senior airdrop system technician assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 4th Quartermaster Company, 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, recovers his parachute during airborne training on Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 8, 2021. The 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron and U.S. Army soldiers conducted airborne operation training to support mission readiness in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 20:27
    Photo ID: 6692107
    VIRIN: 210608-F-DU873-1237
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soliders and Airmen Conduct Airborne Operations [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Adriana Barrientos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Airborne Operation
    USARAK
    JBER
    3rd ASOS
    3N0X6

