Soliders and Airmen Conduct Airborne Operations

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Mervin Terre, a senior airdrop system technician assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 4th Quartermaster Company, 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, recovers his parachute during airborne training on Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 8, 2021. The 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron and U.S. Army soldiers conducted airborne operation training to support mission readiness in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 20:27 Photo ID: 6692105 VIRIN: 210608-F-DU873-1231 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 6.23 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US