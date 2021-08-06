Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newly Crafted C-130J Hercules Aircraft [Image 2 of 2]

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    Three newly crafted C-130J Hercules aircraft awaiting to replace legacy C-130 aircraft for three U.S. Air Force active duty installations, arrive at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, June 8, 2021. The 146th Airlift Wing, along with the Rhode Island Air National Guard, are maintaining and prepping the C-130J aircraft until they are accepted by their new units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ulber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 19:30
    Photo ID: 6692076
    VIRIN: 210608-Z-SF462-1005
    Resolution: 9108x5400
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: CA, US
