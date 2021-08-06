Three newly crafted C-130J Hercules aircraft awaiting to replace legacy C-130 aircraft for three U.S. Air Force active duty installations, arrive at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, June 8, 2021. The 146th Airlift Wing, along with the Rhode Island Air National Guard, are maintaining and prepping the C-130J aircraft until they are accepted by their new units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ulber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 19:30 Photo ID: 6692075 VIRIN: 210608-Z-SF462-1012 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 1.32 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Newly Crafted C-130-J Hercules Aircraft [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.