    Exercise Amalgam Dart 21-1 [Image 2 of 4]

    Exercise Amalgam Dart 21-1

    COLD LAKE, AB, CANADA

    06.14.2021

    Photo by CANR NORAD 

    Canadian NORAD Region

    Member of the United States Army, South Carolina Army National Guard, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command operates the Avenger Defence System set up for Exercise Amalgam Dart on June 14, 2021 at 4 Wing, Cold Lake, Alberta.

    Exercise Amalgam Dart will run from June 10-18, 2021, with operations ranging across the Arctic from the Beaufort Sea to Thule, Greenland. Amalgam Dart 21-01 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone continental defense skills as Canadian and U.S. forces operate together in the Arctic. A bi-national Canadian and American command, NORAD employs a network of space-based, aerial and ground-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft, controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, deny and defeat aerospace threats that originate outside or within our borders.

    Photo: Corporal Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging

