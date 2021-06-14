United States Army, South Carolina Army National Guard, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command Avenger Defence System at 4 Wing, Cold Lake, Alberta.



Exercise Amalgam Dart will run from June 10-18, 2021, with operations ranging across the Arctic from the Beaufort Sea to Thule, Greenland. Amalgam Dart 21-01 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone continental defense skills as Canadian and U.S. forces operate together in the Arctic. A bi-national Canadian and American command, NORAD employs a network of space-based, aerial and ground-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft, controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, deny and defeat aerospace threats that originate outside or within our borders.



Photo: Corporal Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging

