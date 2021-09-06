Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    973rd Quartermaster Company Purifies Water For Soldiers Training At Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 2]

    973rd Quartermaster Company Purifies Water For Soldiers Training At Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Morris 

    350th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Desiree Ramirez, a horizontal construction engineer with the 973rd Quartermaster Company out of Ceiba, Puerto Rico, secures a hose as purified water from Big Sandy Lake flows into the Load Handling System Compatible Water Tank Rack (Hippo) during the 86th Training Division Warrior Exercise 2021, June 9, 2021, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The 973rd QM Co. endured temperatures of approximately 115 degrees of ambient heat to supply water to over 1,700 Soldiers training at Fort McCoy.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 18:19
    Photo ID: 6691953
    VIRIN: 210609-A-AB047-789
    Resolution: 4943x3531
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 973rd Quartermaster Company Purifies Water For Soldiers Training At Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Joshua Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

