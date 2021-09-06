U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Desiree Ramirez, a horizontal construction engineer with the 973rd Quartermaster Company out of Ceiba, Puerto Rico, secures a hose as purified water from Big Sandy Lake flows into the Load Handling System Compatible Water Tank Rack (Hippo) during the 86th Training Division Warrior Exercise 2021, June 9, 2021, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The 973rd QM Co. endured temperatures of approximately 115 degrees of ambient heat to supply water to over 1,700 Soldiers training at Fort McCoy.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 18:19 Photo ID: 6691953 VIRIN: 210609-A-AB047-789 Resolution: 4943x3531 Size: 1.87 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 973rd Quartermaster Company Purifies Water For Soldiers Training At Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Joshua Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.