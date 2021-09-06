Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    973rd Quartermaster Company Purifies Water For Soldiers Training At Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2]

    973rd Quartermaster Company Purifies Water For Soldiers Training At Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Morris 

    350th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Pvt. 1st Class Angel Perez, a water purification specialist with the 973rd Quartermaster Company out of Ceiba, Puerto Rico, operates the control center that monitors chlorine levels of water being purified from Big Sandy Lake during the 86th Training Division Warrior Exercise 2021, June 9, 2021, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The 973rd QM Co. endured temperatures of approximately 115 degrees of ambient heat to supply water to over 1,700 Soldiers training at Fort McCoy.

    This work, 973rd Quartermaster Company Purifies Water For Soldiers Training At Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Joshua Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

