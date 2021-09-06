973rd Quartermaster Company Purifies Water For Soldiers Training At Fort McCoy

U.S. Army Reserve Pvt. 1st Class Angel Perez, a water purification specialist with the 973rd Quartermaster Company out of Ceiba, Puerto Rico, operates the control center that monitors chlorine levels of water being purified from Big Sandy Lake during the 86th Training Division Warrior Exercise 2021, June 9, 2021, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The 973rd QM Co. endured temperatures of approximately 115 degrees of ambient heat to supply water to over 1,700 Soldiers training at Fort McCoy.

