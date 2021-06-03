Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Sgt. Justin Petree Incentive Flight [Image 2 of 2]

    Master Sgt. Justin Petree Incentive Flight

    KNOB NOSTER, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bailey Janes 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Master Sgt. Justin Petree gathers with family members following an incentive flight in a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, March 6, 2021. Petree, the 131st Bomb Wing’s 2019 Crew Chief of the Year, has more than 16 years of experience maintaining B-2 aircraft in both active and Guard units. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Bailey Janes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 17:52
    Photo ID: 6691927
    VIRIN: 210306-Z-TQ254-1014
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: KNOB NOSTER, MO, US 
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Justin Petree Incentive Flight [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Bailey Janes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    131st Bomb Wing names Petree as 2020 Maintainer of the Year
    Master Sgt. Justin Petree Incentive Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    131st Crew Chief of the Year takes B-2 incentive flight

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Missouri
    ANG
    131st Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit stealth bomber
    131BW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT