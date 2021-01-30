Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    131st Bomb Wing names Petree as 2020 Maintainer of the Year

    KNOB NOSTER, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hillier 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Master Sgt. Justin Petree shows his son the gear door bearing his name on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Jan. 31, 2021. Petree is the 131st Bomb Wing’s Crew Chief of the Year for 2019. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Hillier)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    131st Crew Chief of the Year takes B-2 incentive flight

    Air National Guard
    Whiteman AFB
    ANG
    131st Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit stealth bomber
    131BW

