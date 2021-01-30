131st Bomb Wing names Petree as 2020 Maintainer of the Year

Master Sgt. Justin Petree shows his son the gear door bearing his name on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Jan. 31, 2021. Petree is the 131st Bomb Wing’s Crew Chief of the Year for 2019. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Hillier)

