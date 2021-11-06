From collecting to processing to testing…in every corner of Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton Laboratory department, the work continues unabated in supporting active duty personnel and family members. As part of such consistent effort, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alexis Delapaz, medical laboratory technician, was recently named Sailor of the Quarter, recognition she attests is significant because it shows her Sailors that their hard work is (also) relevant, especially as they continue to do their effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 16:49
|Photo ID:
|6691680
|VIRIN:
|210611-N-HU933-895
|Resolution:
|4997x3758
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I Am Navy Medicine, and Sailor of the Quarter, HM2 Alexis Delapaz [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I Am Navy Medicine, and Sailor of the Quarter, HM2 Alexis Delapaz
LEAVE A COMMENT