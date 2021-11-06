Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am Navy Medicine, and Sailor of the Quarter, HM2 Alexis Delapaz [Image 1 of 2]

    I Am Navy Medicine, and Sailor of the Quarter, HM2 Alexis Delapaz

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    From collecting to processing to testing…in every corner of Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton Laboratory department, the work continues unabated in supporting active duty personnel and family members. As part of such consistent effort, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alexis Delapaz, medical laboratory technician, was recently named Sailor of the Quarter, recognition she attests is significant because it shows her Sailors that their hard work is (also) relevant, especially as they continue to do their effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 16:49
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    lab tech
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    Sailor of Quarter
    nmrtc bremerton

