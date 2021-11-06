I Am Navy Medicine, and Sailor of the Quarter, HM2 Alexis Delapaz

From collecting to processing to testing…in every corner of Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton Laboratory department, the work continues unabated in supporting active duty personnel and family members. As part of such consistent effort, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alexis Delapaz, medical laboratory technician, was recently named Sailor of the Quarter, recognition she attests is significant because it shows her Sailors that their hard work is (also) relevant, especially as they continue to do their effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

