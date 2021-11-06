Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Alaska 21: Green Berets prep to jump [Image 2 of 10]

    Red Flag-Alaska 21: Green Berets prep to jump

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Army Green Berets from Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group "Airborne" practice emergency procedures, exiting and aircraft and proper landing techniques during Red Flag-Alaska 21-02 June 11, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise, which serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 16:45
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    This work, Red Flag-Alaska 21: Green Berets prep to jump [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Alaska
    1CTCS
    Eielson AFB
    RFA 21
    Red Flag-Alaska 21

