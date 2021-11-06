Red Flag-Alaska 21: Green Berets prep to jump

U.S. Army Green Berets from Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group "Airborne" practice emergency procedures, exiting and aircraft and proper landing techniques during Red Flag-Alaska 21-02 June 11, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise, which serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)
