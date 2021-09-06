Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew R Herbst 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Center

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 9, 2021) Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), speaks to Sailors during a tour of the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute as a part of her visit to Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC). The mission of NMOTC is to provide training for operational medicine and aviation survival, support the Fleet and Fleet Marine Force with operational medicine consultative services, conduct education and training programs for medical department personnel in various operational medicine disciplines and ensure the readiness of operational forces by providing aviation survival training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Herbst/released)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 16:28
    Photo ID: 6691627
    VIRIN: 210609-N-UX312-1017
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.22 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210609-N-UX312-1017 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Matthew R Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    210609-N-UX312-1002
    NMFSC Commander Visits NMOTC

    Navy Medicine
    NMOTC
    NMFSC

