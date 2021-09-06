PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 9, 2021) Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), speaks to Sailors during a tour of the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute as a part of her visit to Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC). The mission of NMOTC is to provide training for operational medicine and aviation survival, support the Fleet and Fleet Marine Force with operational medicine consultative services, conduct education and training programs for medical department personnel in various operational medicine disciplines and ensure the readiness of operational forces by providing aviation survival training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Herbst/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 16:28 Photo ID: 6691627 VIRIN: 210609-N-UX312-1017 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 13.22 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210609-N-UX312-1017 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Matthew R Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.