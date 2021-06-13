Members with the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, load a C-130 Hercules aircraft for training on June 13, 2021 Cheyenne, Wyo. The C-130 can accommodate a wide variety of oversized cargo, including everything from utility helicopters and six-wheeled armored vehicles to standard palletized cargo and military personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jon Alderman)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 15:22
|Photo ID:
|6691448
|VIRIN:
|210613-Z-QG327-0472
|Resolution:
|5000x3328
|Size:
|6.4 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dialed In [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
