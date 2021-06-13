Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Know when to load'em [Image 1 of 4]

    Know when to load'em

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathon Alderman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    Members from the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, load a C-130 Hercules aircraft for training on June 13, 2021 Cheyenne, Wyo. The C-130 can accommodate a wide variety of oversized cargo, including everything from utility helicopters and six-wheeled armored vehicles to standard palletized cargo and military personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jon Alderman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 15:22
    Photo ID: 6691446
    VIRIN: 210613-Z-QG327-0307
    Resolution: 5000x3328
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Know when to load'em [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Know when to load'em
    Makin Moves
    Dialed In
    Push it

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LRS
    C-130H
    loading
    153AW
    knowyourmil
    Aerialport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT