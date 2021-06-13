Know when to load'em

Members from the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, load a C-130 Hercules aircraft for training on June 13, 2021 Cheyenne, Wyo. The C-130 can accommodate a wide variety of oversized cargo, including everything from utility helicopters and six-wheeled armored vehicles to standard palletized cargo and military personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jon Alderman)

