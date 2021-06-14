Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gowen Field Flag Day and Retirement Ceremony [Image 14 of 14]

    Gowen Field Flag Day and Retirement Ceremony

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Members from the Idaho National Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Young Marines, and the Boy Scouts of America gather and retire U.S. flags during a ceremony at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, June 14, 2021. The ceremony retires and pays final respects to U.S. flags that are no longer serviceable. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    Flag Day
    Flag Retirement
    Idaho National Guard
    Burning flag

