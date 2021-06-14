Gowen Field Flag Day and Retirement Ceremony

Members from the Idaho National Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Young Marines, and the Boy Scouts of America gather and retire U.S. flags during a ceremony at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, June 14, 2021. The ceremony retires and pays final respects to U.S. flags that are no longer serviceable. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

Date Taken: 06.14.2021
Location: BOISE, ID, US