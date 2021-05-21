IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021

Inter-American Defense College Leadership, students, staff and faculty participate in a Pentagon field study activity at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 21, The Pentagon Field Study typically consists of a tour of the Pentagon and briefings from distinguished military and defense officials. Accordingly, this year’s iteration included a briefing from the distinguished speaker, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China, as well as representatives from the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Counter-Narcotics and Global Terrorism, Army Futures Command, and the United States Joint Staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

