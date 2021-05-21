Inter-American Defense College Leadership, students, staff and faculty participate in a Pentagon field study activity at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 21, The Pentagon Field Study typically consists of a tour of the Pentagon and briefings from distinguished military and defense officials. Accordingly, this year’s iteration included a briefing from the distinguished speaker, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China, as well as representatives from the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Counter-Narcotics and Global Terrorism, Army Futures Command, and the United States Joint Staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 13:43
|Photo ID:
|6691109
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-VO743-1046
|Resolution:
|5676x3193
|Size:
|8.48 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021 [Image 48 of 48], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
