Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021 [Image 42 of 48]

    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership, students, staff and faculty participate in a Pentagon field study activity at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 21, The Pentagon Field Study typically consists of a tour of the Pentagon and briefings from distinguished military and defense officials. Accordingly, this year’s iteration included a briefing from the distinguished speaker, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China, as well as representatives from the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Counter-Narcotics and Global Terrorism, Army Futures Command, and the United States Joint Staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 13:42
    Photo ID: 6691101
    VIRIN: 210521-F-VO743-1042
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 8.63 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021 [Image 48 of 48], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021
    IADC Pentagon Field Study 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    International
    DoD
    U.S. Army South
    USSOUTHCOM
    OAS
    IADC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT