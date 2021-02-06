341st CES FTX

Senior Airman Sterling Tate, left, and Airman 1st Class Randy Lopez, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, attempt to put out a fire during an exercise June 2, 2021, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Airmen spent two days honing their skills for numerous disasters that could happen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Beau Wade)

