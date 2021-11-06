Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veteran Soldiers honored in Retirement [Image 3 of 3]

    Veteran Soldiers honored in Retirement

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Eric Durr 

    New York National Guard

    Retired New York Army National Guard Sgt. Mazjor Matthew Gutzwiller, a Soldier with 34 years of service, receives the Legion of Merit from Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, during a retirement ceremony held on June 11, 2021 at New York Army National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York. Gutzwiller and Sgt. 1st Class Frank DeThomasis were honored by Shields during a joint retirement ceremony.(U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Eric Durr)

    Two veteran NY Army Guard NCOS honored during retirement ceremony

    Army National Guard

    Ceremony
    Retirement
    Sgt. Major Matthew Gutzwiller
    Sgt. 1st Class Frank DeThomasis. New York Army National Guard

