Veteran Soldiers honored in Retirement

Retired New York Army National Guard Sgt. Mazjor Matthew Gutzwiller, a Soldier with 34 years of service, receives the Legion of Merit from Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, during a retirement ceremony held on June 11, 2021 at New York Army National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York. Gutzwiller and Sgt. 1st Class Frank DeThomasis were honored by Shields during a joint retirement ceremony.(U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Eric Durr)

