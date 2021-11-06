Retired New York Army National Guard Sgt. Mazjor Matthew Gutzwiller, a Soldier with 34 years of service, receives the Legion of Merit from Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, during a retirement ceremony held on June 11, 2021 at New York Army National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York. Gutzwiller and Sgt. 1st Class Frank DeThomasis were honored by Shields during a joint retirement ceremony.(U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Eric Durr)
This work, Veteran Soldiers honored in Retirement [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Durr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two veteran NY Army Guard NCOS honored during retirement ceremony
