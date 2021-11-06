Retired New York Army National Guard Sgt. Major Matthew Gutzwiller, his wife Donna, retired New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Frank DeThomasis, and Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, stand at attention during retirement ceremony honoring Gutzwiller and

DeThomasis held on June 11, 2021 at New York Natilonal Guard Headquarters in Latham, New York.( U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Eric Durr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 11:45 Photo ID: 6690801 VIRIN: 210611-Z-EK423-1012 Resolution: 3872x2592 Size: 2.43 MB Location: LATHAM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veteran Soldiers honored in Retirement [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Durr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.