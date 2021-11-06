Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veteran Soldiers honored in Retirement [Image 1 of 3]

    Veteran Soldiers honored in Retirement

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Eric Durr 

    New York National Guard

    Retired New York Army National Guard Sgt. Major Matthew Gutzwiller, his wife Donna, retired New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Frank DeThomasis, and Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, stand at attention during retirement ceremony honoring Gutzwiller and
    DeThomasis held on June 11, 2021 at New York Natilonal Guard Headquarters in Latham, New York.( U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Eric Durr)

    Two veteran NY Army Guard NCOS honored during retirement ceremony

