    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 6 of 7]

    Army Combat Fitness Test

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Lt. Col. Erik Russell, the chief of information management for Regional Health Command Europe, completes the sprint-drag-carry portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 05:16
    Photo ID: 6690051
    VIRIN: 210610-A-GJ885-006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 7 of 7], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

