Lt. Col. Erik Russell, the chief of information management for Regional Health Command Europe, completes the sprint-drag-carry portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 05:16
|Photo ID:
|6690051
|VIRIN:
|210610-A-GJ885-006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 7 of 7], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
