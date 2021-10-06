Sgt. Jeffrey Chavez, the training noncommissioned officer for Regional Health Command Europe’s Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, conducts the standing power throw portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 05:16
|Photo ID:
|6690050
|VIRIN:
|210610-A-GJ885-005
|Resolution:
|6152x4102
|Size:
|9.47 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 7 of 7], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
