Staff Sgt. Cindy Gray provides security during a Memorial Day event at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Gray is a California Army National Guard member currently deployed to the Middle East with Task Force Phoenix. On the civilian side, she works for the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
|05.31.2021
|06.14.2021 03:50
|6689943
|210531-A-DP660-521
|3648x2432
|2.43 MB
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|3
|0
California Highway Patrol officers bring added value on National Guard deployment
