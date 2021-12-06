California Highway Patrol officers bring added value on National Guard deployment

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney 

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Sgt. Daniel Gunther and Staff Sgt. Cindy Gray pose for a photo at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Gunther and Gray are California Army National Guard members currently deployed to the Middle East with Task Force Phoenix. On the civilian side, both are highway patrol officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Because of their civilian law enforcement experience, they were selected to serve as the Task Force Phoenix Command Team personal security detachment.

