Sgt. Daniel Gunther and Staff Sgt. Cindy Gray pose for a photo at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Gunther and Gray are California Army National Guard members currently deployed to the Middle East with Task Force Phoenix. On the civilian side, both are highway patrol officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Because of their civilian law enforcement experience, they were selected to serve as the Task Force Phoenix Command Team personal security detachment.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 03:50
|Photo ID:
|6689940
|VIRIN:
|210612-A-DP660-745
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, California Highway Patrol officers bring added value on National Guard deployment [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
California Highway Patrol officers bring added value on National Guard deployment
LEAVE A COMMENT