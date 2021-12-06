Sgt. Daniel Gunther and Staff Sgt. Cindy Gray pose for a photo at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Gunther and Gray are California Army National Guard members currently deployed to the Middle East with Task Force Phoenix. On the civilian side, both are highway patrol officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Because of their civilian law enforcement experience, they were selected to serve as the Task Force Phoenix Command Team personal security detachment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 03:50 Photo ID: 6689940 VIRIN: 210612-A-DP660-745 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.12 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California Highway Patrol officers bring added value on National Guard deployment [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.