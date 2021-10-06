Airmen assigned to the 2nd Communications Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana enabled operations throughout Bomber Task Force Europe Friday June 3. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Jason Allred)

