    Bomber Task Force [Image 1 of 5]

    Bomber Task Force

    SPAIN

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Airmen assigned to the 2nd Communications Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana enabled operations throughout Bomber Task Force Europe Friday June 3. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Jason Allred)

    TAGS

    USSTRATCOM
    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    8th Air Force
    AFGSC

