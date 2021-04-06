AFSOC GROUNDBREAKING MARKS THE BEGINNING OF NEW CAPABILITIES IN THE PACIFIC REGION

Leadership from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 374th Airlift Wing, and NIPPO Corp. gather for a “Jichinsai” or "land-appeasing ceremony" during a groundbreaking, June 4 at Yokota Air Base. This is an ancient Japanese ceremony is held before the commencement of the AFSOC CV-22 Osprey Facility Simulator project - a critical build for the U.S. Japan Alliance and the region. The priests will pray for the prosperity of the owner and occupants of the building once the simulator comes to fruition. (Photo by Luis Casale)

