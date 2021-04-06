Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC GROUNDBREAKING MARKS THE BEGINNING OF NEW CAPABILITIES IN THE PACIFIC REGION

    AFSOC GROUNDBREAKING MARKS THE BEGINNING OF NEW CAPABILITIES IN THE PACIFIC REGION

    JAPAN

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Honey Nixon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Leadership from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 374th Airlift Wing, and NIPPO Corp. gather for a “Jichinsai” or "land-appeasing ceremony" during a groundbreaking, June 4 at Yokota Air Base. This is an ancient Japanese ceremony is held before the commencement of the AFSOC CV-22 Osprey Facility Simulator project - a critical build for the U.S. Japan Alliance and the region. The priests will pray for the prosperity of the owner and occupants of the building once the simulator comes to fruition. (Photo by Luis Casale)

    This work, AFSOC GROUNDBREAKING MARKS THE BEGINNING OF NEW CAPABILITIES IN THE PACIFIC REGION, by Honey Nixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSOC GROUNDBREAKING MARKS THE BEGINNING OF NEW CAPABILITIES IN THE PACIFIC REGION

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    Groundbreaking
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Japan Engineer District

