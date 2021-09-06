Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLCSD Sailor Byron More Takes Swift Action to Help another Sailor in Need [Image 4 of 6]

    NAVSUP FLCSD Sailor Byron More Takes Swift Action to Help another Sailor in Need

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Jennie Sargent 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    LS2 Byron More's quick thinking made a big difference in getting one of his shipmates from the USS Boxer the help he needed. When More saw something of concern about his fellow shipmate he reached out to the chain and took action. He is an amazing example of when you see something, say something.

    Bravo Zulu Bryon! Please keep up the excellent work.

    NAVSUP

