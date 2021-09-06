NAVSUP FLCSD Sailor Bryon More Receives Commanding Officers Coin

LS2 Bryon More's quick thinking made a big difference in getting one of his shipmates from the USS Boxer the help he needed. When More saw something of concern about his fellow shipmate he reached out to the chain and took action. He is an amazing example of when you see something, say something.



Bravo Zulu Bryon! Please keep up the excellent work.

