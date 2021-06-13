Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Date Posted: 06.13.2021 11:40 Photo ID: 6689364 VIRIN: 210613-Z-UN054-1028 Resolution: 7817x4886 Size: 6.56 MB Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 104th Security Forces Squadron, 2020 unit of the year [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.