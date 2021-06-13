Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Security Forces Squadron, 2020 unit of the year

    104th Security Forces Squadron, 2020 unit of the year

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The 104th Security Forces Squadron at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield Massachusetts, was selected as the 2020 SFS unit of the year. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.13.2021 11:38
    This work, 104th Security Forces Squadron, 2020 unit of the year, by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    USAF
    104FW
    Barnestormer

