    Firefighters heat up training at PATRIOT 21 [Image 19 of 20]

    Firefighters heat up training at PATRIOT 21

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wendy Kuhn 

    121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Air National Guard units in Maryland, California, Tennessee, Arkansas and Michigan conduct training on extinguishing an aircraft fire during PATRIOT 21 at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wis., June 12, 2021. PATRIOT 21 is a training exercise designed for civilian emergency management and responders to work with military entities in the same manner that they would during disasters. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wendy Kuhn)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.13.2021 11:34
    Photo ID: 6689312
    VIRIN: 210612-Z-DS364-0300
    Resolution: 5119x3406
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters heat up training at PATRIOT 21 [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Wendy Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

