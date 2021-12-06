Firefighters heat up training at PATRIOT 21

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Air National Guard units in Maryland, California, Tennessee, Arkansas and Michigan conduct training on extinguishing an aircraft fire during PATRIOT 21 at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wis., June 12, 2021. PATRIOT 21 is a training exercise designed for civilian emergency management and responders to work with military entities in the same manner that they would during disasters. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wendy Kuhn)

Date Taken: 06.12.2021
Location: VOLK FIELD COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, WI, US