U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Bailey, Cpl. Cody Miles, Spc. Jordan Smith, of the 1/214th Field Artillery, stand at the ready to run fire missions on the M109A5 Paladin. June 10, 2021, near Cap Draa, Morocco. The gun crew must work effectively to achieve the mission. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,00 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Baker)

