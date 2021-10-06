U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Bailey of the 1/214th Field Artillery Bravo Battery, instructs fellow soldiers on the proper procedures to operate the M109A5 Paladin. June 10, 2021, near Cap Draa, Morocco. To operate effective gun crew soldiers must work together as a team to achieve the mission. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,00 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.13.2021 08:53 Photo ID: 6689205 VIRIN: 210610-Z-MB608-1002 Resolution: 6190x4127 Size: 991.38 KB Location: MA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African Lion 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.